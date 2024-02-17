Pervez Khattak resigns from PTI-Parliamentarians chairman

PESHAWAR: In a shocking turn of events in the political landscape, Pervez Khattak on Saturday stepped down from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – Parliamentarians (PTI-P), ARY News reported.

The PTI-P spokesperson confirmed the resignation of Pervez Khattak as party chairman and announced the former CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, as the new chairman of PTI-Parliamentarians.

The resignation of Pervez Khattak possibly came to light due to the failure of the general elections 2024 which was held on February 8.

It is noteworthy that Pervez Khattak, the ex-KP Minister, was once affiliated with PTI. Last year, he parted ways with the party and established his political entity called PTI – Parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, the former CM of KP, Mahmood Khan, also left PTI and along with other 57 former members of PTI declared his support for Pervez Khattak’s PTI-P.

Earlier this week, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq announced to resign from the party position following the defeat in February 8 general elections.

“I accept responsibility for the election defeat and have resigned from the post of party ameer,” said Sirajul Haq in a short post on X (formerly Twitter).

The development was also confirmed by Qaiser Sharif – JI’s Central Secretary Information.

He said that JI’s Secretary General Ameerul Azeem summoned an emergency session of the central shura on February 17 at the party’s headquarters — Mansoora Lahore.

“The central shura’s session will commence at 10am and mull over the post-resignation of the JI Ameer,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that after Jamat-e-Islami (JI), a religio-political party failed to secure any seats in the National Assembly (NA).