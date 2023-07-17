Pervez Khattak’s party members issue rebuttals minutes after launch

PESHAWAR: Minutes after former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister and Pervez Khattak announced the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), several party members distanced themselves from the newly-formed political party, ARY News reported on Monday.

So far, seven politicians from the list provided to the media have distanced themselves from Pervez Khattak’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

Prominent figures including PTI leaders Muhammad Jan, Iftikhar Mashwani, Malik Shaukat, Taj Muhammad Khan, Pir Masoor Khan, and Sajida Zulfikar have all denied joining new political party.

Former lawmaker from Lower Dir Azam Khan has also refuted reports of joining PTI-P, stating unwavering loyalty to the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan until his last breath.

Earlier in the day, former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians, Khattak claimed.