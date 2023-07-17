Pervez Khattak’s party won’t affect PTI’s vote bank: Taimur Jhagra

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Taimur Jhagra has claimed that Pervez Khattak’s new party would not affect PTI’s vote bank, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Taimur Jhagra claimed that PTI chairman has vote bank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He added that Pervez Khattak may get some community-based votes in KP, otherwise, he cannot clinch a significant victory.

“People should firmly stand beside their own political party as it is a good tradition. Many of my friends have joined Pervez Khattak’s party [PTI Parliamentarians], so, I will not give any personal statement.”

“Nearly 28 people were standing beside Pervez Khattak including his son. Some of the people with Khattak were PTI deserters. It is a fact that PTI has strongholds in KP. We all remain in contact with each other, but it does not mean that they are leaving the party.”

Taimur Jhagra said that 90% of party workers and leaders are still standing with PTI and 60% in Punjab.

“We should stand with our own political parties to nurture the political culture. We should make efforts to change the political course of the country but it is inappropriate to jump ship. Such names like Patriots and Parliamentarians remind us about the past parties.”

Jhagra added that the difficult time will be passed and they received positive feedback from the people. “Everyone knows that the vote bank of KP belongs to the PTI chairman. Pervez Khattak might get some community-based votes.”

Earlier in the day, former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

The new political party has been PTI Parliamentarian. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians.

Khattak also condemned the May 9 riots that were triggered after arrest of the PTI chairman.