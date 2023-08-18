Pervez Khattak’s PTI Parliamentarians expedites political activities

PESHAWAR: Pervez Khattak’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians expedited its political activities and scheduled public rallies, ARY News reported on Friday.

Pervaiz Khattak chaired the second session of the PTI Parliamentarians’ core committee today which was also attended by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Mahmood Khan.

A committee briefed the top leaders regarding the party constitution and manifesto. The core committee members also gave a briefing on preparations for Nowshehra public rally on Saturday (tomorrow).

The committee members also presented the plan regarding a series of public rallies in other districts of the KP.

It has been decided to expedite political activities in the Hazara Region from August 26 and the top leaders will pay visits.

Pervez Khattak tasked the core committee members to increase party activities in the concerned districts.

In July, former defense minister Pervez Khattak had launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

The new political party has been named PTI Parliamentarian. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians.

Khattak also condemned the May 9 riots that were triggered after arrest of the PTI chairman.