Pervez Musharraf’s body arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf’s body has arrived in Karachi via a special flight, ARY News reported on Monday.
Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness on Sunday.
The federal government sent a special plane to Dubai to bring Musharraf’s body to Pakistan.
His body was later transported to the Malir Cantt area from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.
The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.