PESCO enforces austerity plan to cut costs

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has launched a comprehensive austerity plan aimed at promoting financial discipline and optimizing resources, following directives from the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PESCO, Engr Akhtar Hamid Khan said the measures have been implemented with immediate effect.

Under the initiative, PESCO staff will observe a four-day work week from Monday to Thursday, with Fridays designated as a work-from-home day.

However, essential field operations, including power restoration, consumer complaint handling, recovery of dues, bill distribution and meter reading will continue uninterrupted.

As part of cost-cutting measures, around 60 percent of official vehicles have been grounded for two months, while fuel allocation has been reduced by 50 percent.

Officers have also been instructed to limit field visits, with vehicle use permitted only for emergencies and subject to prior approval.

The PESCO CEO has said procurement of new durable items has been suspended until June 2026, while senior officers in BPS-20 and above drawing salaries of Rs300,000 or more have been encouraged to voluntarily contribute two days’ salary in support of the initiative.

He added that meetings and hearings are now being conducted virtually, while electricity consumption is being curtailed by reducing the use of air conditioners and lighting in offices by 50 percent.

The company has also suspended official dinners at its expense during this period.

The measures aim to ensure prudent financial management while maintaining uninterrupted services to consumers, he added.