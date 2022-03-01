Pesh Imam deprived of cash, cellphone in Karachi

KARACHI: The number of street crimes in Karachi is rapidly increasing with every passing day as robbers are freely looting the residents with great boldness.

In one such incident, a Pesh Imam was robbed at gunpoint in the Magazine Line area of Saddar. A case of the incident has been registered in Preedy police station.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, two robbers riding motorcycle can be seen turning back after realising a making passing through the empty street who is a Pesh Imam.

The robbers after snatching cellphone and cash fled away safely.

The prayer leader of the mosque told the police that two accused came and robbed him at gunpoint. The accused snatched Rs16,000 and a mobile phone and fled.

“I repeatedly asked the robbers to be the Pesh Imam of the mosque, despite my request they did not return the valuables and fled safely.

On Monday, a college-going student was shot dead by dacoits on seeing a robbery in Landhi.

The robbery incident took place in the Landhi 36-B area of ​​Karachi when a student named Usman, who was present there, came under attack.

