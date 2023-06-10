Peshawar: 10 dead, 25 injured in heavy rainfall

PESHAWAR: At least ten people have been reported dead and 25 injured amid heavy rainfall in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the Director General of Rescue, several children and women are among the dead people.

Several homes have been collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. The rescue operations are underway in Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other Sindh areas in the past 48 hours, with gusts of winds, hailstorms and lightning piling misery on people.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Kotri received heavy showers and hailstorms the size of golf balls damaging several vehicles and windows in Hyderabad’s SITE area. Gusty winds uprooted trees and damaged vehicles.

In Kotri City, the heavy rainfall killed three children and seven other people injured. Police said the children were playing when the wall came crashing down, leaving them dead on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman had stated that “Pakistan is among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall is predicted. These 20 countries include America, Turkey, Iran and others. The third return of the El Niño ocean trend in the last 2 years is a cause for concern,”.