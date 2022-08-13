Peshawar BRT: 104mn passengers benefited in two years

Peshawar: A total of 104 million passengers benefited from the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service in the two years of its service, a Peshawar BRT spokesperson said, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the BRT spokesperson on the service’s two-year anniversary, over 3000 people were employed due to the BRT Peshawar. Over 104 million passengers used the service in the two years, he added.

The spokesperson added that the number of daily passengers on the BRT was 270,000. The Zu helpline resolved over 15,000 complaints, he added.

The service received four international awards in two years, while another 30 new buses were added to the fleet in the last year. Another 62 buses have been imported for the Peshwar BRT and will be operational soon.

The spokesperson added that over 2200 people registered themselves on the Zu bicycle sharing service. The service was used for over 113,000 trips.

