Cop including two dead in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed assailants opened fire, killing two people, including a policeman in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station, ARY News reported.

Two others were injured in the attack and were rushed to a Lady Reading Hospital hospital for treatment.

Police team arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and initiated an investigation.

Police stated that the motive behind the attack whether it was due to personal enmity or another reason will be determined after further inquiry.

Earlier, at least six people lost their lives in a firing incident over personal enmity in Gujrat, Punjab.

According to police, the victims were shot dead in a car near Dinga Khurd. The deceased have been identified as Zahid Nazim, Mubashir, Zamir, Javed, Rukhsar, and an unidentified individual.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects opened fire on their opponents due to a long-standing personal feud whereas police personnel rushed to the scene following the incident.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.