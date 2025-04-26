web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Female police constable among six gunned down in Peshawar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: At least people including a female police constable were shot dead in two separate shooting incidents occurred in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to police, the first incident took place in the Shahpur police station area, where unidentified individuals opened fire, killing a female police constable who was posted in Charsadda.

In a separate incident, five individuals were killed in a shooting at a wedding hall in the Phando police station area. Police believe the attack was a result of personal enmity and have launched an investigation.

Read More: Policeman killed, minor son injured in Bannu gun attack

Earlier in a similar incident in Karachi, a police officer was killed in a shooting in the city’s Jubilee area. The officer, identified as Ayub, was posted at the Chakiwara police station and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.