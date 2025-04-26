Female police constable among six gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least people including a female police constable were shot dead in two separate shooting incidents occurred in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to police, the first incident took place in the Shahpur police station area, where unidentified individuals opened fire, killing a female police constable who was posted in Charsadda.

In a separate incident, five individuals were killed in a shooting at a wedding hall in the Phando police station area. Police believe the attack was a result of personal enmity and have launched an investigation.

Earlier in a similar incident in Karachi, a police officer was killed in a shooting in the city’s Jubilee area. The officer, identified as Ayub, was posted at the Chakiwara police station and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.