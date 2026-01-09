Neighbour demands Rs3m ransom from trader for child release

PESHAWAR: Khazana Police in Peshawar have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping his neighbour’s seven-year-old child for ransom, ARY News reported.

The police added that they also successfully recovered the child safely.

According to police officials, the accused—the neighbour of a local cloth trader—had demanded a whopping Rs3 million for the child’s release.

Following the arrest, police recovered a weapon, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone from the suspect’s possession.

Detailing the incident, officials stated that the accused had moved the child to Charsadda immediately after the abduction.

The culprit was eventually apprehended during a targeted raid on his hideout.

Earlier in Karachi, more than 115 tola of gold jewellery was stolen from two houses within days in different areas of Karachi, allegedly by two housemaids, police said on Friday.

The thefts occurred in Mohammad Ali Society and Bahadurabad, and police termed them among the largest domestic theft incidents reported in the city in 2026.

In the Mohammad Ali Society case, over 100 tola of gold jewellery, valued at more than Rs45 million, was stolen. A case has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station.

Police said the housemaids, identified as Nadia and Dilshad, had been hired only a day earlier on the guarantee of the building’s security guard.

The maids reportedly left the house as usual on Wednesday while the homeowners visited relatives. Upon returning later in the evening, the family found the wardrobe locks broken.

Jewellery boxes were scattered on the floor, and six gold sets, rings, bangles, earrings and other ornaments were missing. The stolen jewellery was estimated to be over 100 tola.

The affected family requested police to take legal action against the suspects and recover the stolen items. CCTV footage showing the housemaids fleeing after the theft has been obtained and handed over to police.

Following media reports, another family in Bahadurabad identified the same women as being involved in a similar theft.

Police investigations revealed that 15 tola of gold was stolen from a house in Bahadurabad near Char Minar Chowrangi on January 5. Gold earrings, rings and other ornaments were taken from a wardrobe drawer.

Police said the suspects had been working as housemaids in the area for 15 to 16 days and are believed to be habitual offenders.

The total value of gold stolen in both incidents is estimated at over Rs60 million. Police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.