Peshawar:KP MPA Faisal Zaman escapes sub-jail

Peshawar: MPA Faisal Zaman has fled sub-jail MPA hostel Peshawar, he was detained there at KP Assembly Speakers’ requisition, ARY News reported.  

The MPA is accused of murdering PTI leader Tahir Iqbal. 

A member of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Faisal Zaman has fled the MPA hostel Peshawar, where he was detained. The Peshawar MPA hostel was declared as a sub-jail for Faisal at Speaker KP assembly’s request. 

Faisal Zaman was elected a member of the KP assembly independently and joined PTI afterwards. Faisal had been accused in the murder case of another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Tahir Iqbal. 

Faisal was arrested after the anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Malik Tahir Iqbal who was killed in Haripur district a few months back.

Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz were shot dead by unidentified gunmen on September 14, 2020, in Kotera village of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur.

