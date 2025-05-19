Six family members killed over domestic dispute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least six family members of a family were shot dead in Peshawar over a domestic dispute, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, the dreadful incident occurred in Khatko Pul area, located in the jurisdiction of Peshawar’s Urmar Police Station.

According to SP Raza Muhammad, the bodies and the injured were transferred in critical condition to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The victims, including several women, belonged to the same family. The assailants, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, opened fire and managed to flee the scene.

Earlier last month, after a heated domestic dispute, a mother tragically poisoned her three children. The devastating act resulted in the death of her seven-year-old daughter, while her two sons are fighting for their lives in critical condition.

Rescue officials in Sialkot reported that the woman gave the poison to the children after an domestic dispute with her husband, who is living abroad.

The ages of the affected children range from 3 to 9 years old. The accused woman has fled the scene, and a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by her brother-in-law in Sialkot.