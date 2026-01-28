Peshawar education board announces matric exam date

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the schedule for the 2026 matriculation examinations, ARY News reported.

In a communique released on Wednesday, the board informed the public that matric examinations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital will commence on March 31.

Controller of Examinations, Inam Ullah Shah, stated that the timely announcement of the exam start date is intended to give students ample time to prepare.

He further noted that the detailed schedule, roll number slips, and other necessary instructions will be issued in due course.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the schedule for the 2026 matriculation examinations, ARY News reported.

In a communique released on Wednesday, the board informed the public that matric examinations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital will commence on March 31.

Controller of Examinations, Inam Ullah Shah, stated that the timely announcement of the exam start date is intended to give students ample time to prepare.

He further noted that the detailed schedule, roll number slips, and other necessary instructions will be issued in due course.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to introduce a ranking system for universities across the province.

In this regard, the process of collecting data for the ranking of public and private universities has begun in Peshawar. All government-run and private sector universities have been directed to submit the required information for inclusion in the ranking exercise.

The deadline for the submission of data for the KP universities’ ranking is 16 February.

The ranking will be based on 12 performance indicators designed to assess the overall academic and administrative performance of universities.

Instructions have been issued to all universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure timely provision of data. An online meeting regarding the KP universities’ ranking system is scheduled to be held on 29 January.