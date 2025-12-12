Peshawar makes online bike riders' registration mandatory amid crime surge

PESHAWAR: Amid a growing rise in street crimes committed using motorcycles, the Peshawar police have made registration mandatory for all bike riders and introduced a dedicated mobile application to strengthen monitoring and public safety.

According to CCPO Mian Saeed, the newly launched Safe Ride app allows motorcycle riders to register their details digitally, while those unable to use the app can visit their nearest police station for manual registration.

Once registered, riders will receive a QR code sticker to be placed on their motorcycle.

The CCPO said the initiative will help deter criminal activity, as all registered motorcycles will be integrated into the Peshawar Police’s central database.

The move comes after several incidents in which bike riders were found involved in snatching and robbery attempts across the city. Police have so far arrested 10 suspects linked to these crimes.

Authorities say the new system aims to protect citizens, safeguard riders’ livelihoods, and give law enforcement better tools to identify and track offenders.

Earlier, acting on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Muhammad Azhar Khan, police launched a district-wide registration drive for online bike riders following a rise in crimes committed under the guise of ride-hailing services.

Police officials stated that while Mansehra Police fully supports hardworking riders earning a lawful livelihood, no individual will be allowed to misuse the name of ride-hailing services for illegal activities.

As part of the initiative, each registered rider will be issued a special registration number, and their complete credentials will be documented at the relevant police station.

Mansehra Police have urged citizens to encourage riders in their areas to complete the mandatory registration process to help curb crime and maintain law and order.