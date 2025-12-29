Peshawar police neutralise five outlaws in 'encounter'

Peshawar police neutralised five outlaws in ‘encounter’ in Daudzai area of the provincial capital of KP, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details shared by Peshawar police, the encounter took place during an operation launched on the basis of intelligence information in Peshawar’s Daudzai. A heavy police contingent cordoned off the area to arrest the suspects.

Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed stated that the suspects opened fire during the operation, prompting retaliatory action by police, which resulted in their deaths.

SSP Operations Muhammad Farhan said the deceased were professional target killers and were wanted in a number of serious cases. He claimed they had been involved in more than 30 targeted killings, including attacks on police personnel as well as political and social figures.

Police officials said a search operation remains underway, with all entry and exit points sealed to prevent any suspects from escaping.

Earlier this year, three Afghan nationals were among four suspected robbers killed during an alleged encounter with police in Peshawar.

According to police, the encounter took place in the Mera Kachori area within the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station.

Police said the suspects were picketing in the area with the intention of committing a robbery when they encountered a police patrol. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, prompting law enforcement to return fire. During the exchange of gunfire, all four suspects were killed on the spot.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, one repeater, two pistols, and several motorcycles from their possession.