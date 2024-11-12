Facilitator of Peshawar Police Lines blast makes shocking revelations

PESHAWAR: The facilitator of the Peshawar Police Lines attack has made explosive confessions, detailing his role in assisting the suicide bomber, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mohammad Wali, the facilitator of the Peshawar Police Lines blast, made a startling confession, revealing how he helped the suicide bomber carry out the attack.

In his statement, Muhammad Wali, a resident of Dula Zak Road in Peshawar, shared that he had joined the police in 2019.

He also confessed that he had been in contact with a member of the banned group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, named Junaid, in 2021 via Facebook.

Muhammad Wali mentioned that Junaid persuaded him, leading to his trip to Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in 2021, where he met Junaid and officially joined Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Wali further explained that he took an oath of allegiance to Mullah Yousaf, who provided him with 20,000 rupees. However, he was briefly detained by Afghan forces before entering Pakistan, but was released on Junaid’s orders.

In 2023, Wali, serving at Police Lines, received instructions from Junaid to avenge Commander Khalid Khorasani’s assassination. Later, he shared photographs and maps of the Police Lines with Junaid via Telegram.

On January 20, 2023, he picked up a person from a Mosque and assisted him in carrying out a recce of the Police Lines. The person, wearing a police uniform and suicide jacket, was later dropped off on a motorcycle by Muhammad Wali, who then sent a message to Junaid, confirming that the Peshawar Police Lines blast had been carried out.

Muhammad Wali revealed that he received Rs2,00,000 for facilitating the attack. Afterward, he transferred his posting from the Police Lines to BRT. In his confession, Wali also admitted to being involved in other terrorist activities, including a church attack in January 2022, as well as multiple IED attacks in Peshawar throughout 2023 and 2024.

Muhammad Wali stated that he had supplied weapons, including pistols and explosives, to members of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, including a fatal shooting of two policemen in Lahore in March 2024. He also revealed that he had delivered suicide jackets in August 2024 as part of further planned attacks. Wali disclosed that he was paid a monthly sum of Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar for his facilitation work.

The revelations have shed light on the extent of Muhammad Wali’s involvement in terror activities and his connections with the terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, had disclosed that police successfully arrested the main facilitator behind the suicide bombing at Peshawar Police Lines.