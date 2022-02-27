Peshawar, Quetta among other cities to host PSL 8 matches

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Sunday revealed that Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium and Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches next year.

While addressing the closing ceremony of the PSL 7, Ramiz announced to expand the marquee event to the next level by hosting the matches in four other cities of the country

“Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Rawalpindi will host PSL 8 matches next year among Karachi and Lahore,” he added.

The home side Lahore Qalandars bagged maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after beating Multan Sultans by 42 runs here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars have outclassed Multan Sultans’ batting unit, dismissing them all at 138 with the skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi as the top wicket-taking bowler with three wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez and Zaman Khan took two wickets each, whereas, Haris Rauf and David Wiese got one wicket each.

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan’s stunning and consistent performance earned him another rich reward as the top-order batter was named Player of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Rizwan remained a reliable top-order batter for Multan Sultans when he finished the tournament with 546 runs at a strike-rate of 126.68 and led his side to PSL 2022 final.

