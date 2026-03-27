Peshawar Zalmi appoint Azhar Ali as fielding coach

Former champions Peshawar Zalmi have bolstered their coaching setup for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 by appointing former national captain Azhar Ali as their fielding coach.

The franchise confirmed the development through their official social media platforms shortly after the tournament opener, welcoming the experienced batter into their setup for the upcoming edition.

“We are pleased to welcome Azhar Ali, former Pakistan captain, as our fielding coach for PSL 11,” the franchise announced.

Highlighting his credentials, Zalmi added, “Armed with a compact technique and immense patience, Azhar Ali brings a composed and disciplined approach, along with vast international experience that will strengthen our fielding unit and elevate our intensity on the field. We are delighted to have you join the Zalmi family as we continue to raise the bar.”

Peshawar Zalmi are set to begin their campaign against tournament debutants Rawalpindiz on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Despite his long and decorated international career, Azhar’s involvement in the PSL as a player was limited to the inaugural edition, where he represented Lahore Qalandars.

He featured in seven matches, scoring 183 runs at a strike rate of 106.39, including one half-century, while also leading the side during that season.