9 Pakistani cricketers selected to represent Kuwait Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Nine young cricketers identified through a talent hunt trials earlier this year have been selected to represent Kuwait in both international and domestic cricket.

The selection comes as part of an exchange programme between Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket.

According to a statement issued by Peshawar Zalmi, the selected players — Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Haroon, Haroon Rasheed, Haseeb Khan, Jehanzeb Khan, Abdullah, Muhammad Salman, Saqib Khan, and Shuraim Ali Khan — will soon travel to Kuwait, where they will take part in domestic competitions and be provided with employment opportunities.

The players were shortlisted during trials held at Arbab Niaz Stadium and Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, which saw participation from thousands of aspiring cricketers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The trials were overseen by former national cricket stars including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Akram, and Umar Gul.

This initiative is part of a broader exchange programme formalized under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Peshawar Zalmi and Kuwait Cricket earlier this year. The MoU enables players from both countries to represent each other’s teams and benefit from shared training, mentorship, and international exposure.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, in a statement, reiterated the franchise’s commitment to promote young talent. “We will continue to provide platforms for young cricketers to showcase their talent. We are building pitches across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will offer global playing opportunities to fans around the world through the Global Zalmi platform,” he said.

He added that the partnership with Kuwait Cricket would pave the way for young players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to gain valuable experience and career development through international engagements.

In recent years, Peshawar Zalmi and the Zalmi Foundation have organized several grassroots-level cricket events including Zalmi Madrasa League, Zalmi School League, Zalmi Azadi Cup and Zalmi Media League, aimed at engaging youth in constructive sporting activities.