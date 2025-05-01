Peshawar Zalmi’s draft choices come under scrutiny

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have found it hard to deliver consistently in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The side sits in the fifth place on the points table, with four points from six games in the ongoing tournament.

Amid their struggle in the PSL 10, former Pakistan cricketer Khurram Manzoor has raised questions over their strategy in the draft.

During an appearance on a private TV channel, Manzoor said that the Peshawar Zalmi were making mistakes in the draft.

“You have to admit that you have been picking badly in the draft for the past three years. I do not understand their combination. You can say it was a mistake once, but if you are repeating the same thing over and over, then it has become a habit,” he said.

Khurram Manzoor was specifically critical of batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who remains an integral part of the franchise since he first arrived in the PSL.

“I do not know what TKC has done to inspire them so much that he is always there. What performance has he given for the franchise? He has been part of the team for the past three years,” he said.

According to the Pakistan batter, Peshawar Zalmi were getting ‘damaged’ in the PSL 10 in their attempts to accommodate Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the team.

It is worth noting here that Zalmi captain Babar Azam is also under scrutiny amid his struggle in the ongoing PSL 10.

Other than a fifty, he has not played an impactful innings for his side.