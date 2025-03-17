Peshawar Zalmi pick Mitchell Owen after Bosch withdraws from PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi have picked Australia’s Mitchell Owen in the Supplementary category a day after Corbin Bosch withdrew from the PSL 10.

The middle-order batter had made himself available for the PSL 2025 draft, however, he went unpicked.

Peshawar Zalmi have now announced picking him in the Supplementary category ahead of the PSL 10.

“Supplementary draft pick. All-Rounder Mitchell Owen joins the Zalmi squad for [PSL 10],” the franchise announced in an Instagram post accompanied by an animated poster of the Australian batter.

His inclusion in the Zalmi squad comes a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced serving a legal notice to South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch for breaching his PSL contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peshawar Zalmi (@peshawarzalmipk)

The 30-year-old was picked in the diamond category by Peshawar Zalmi for the PSL 10, however, he withdrew from the upcoming tournament to join the IPL franchise Mumbai Indian.

Read more: PCB serves legal notice to South Africa’s Corbin Bosch

“South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the PCB alleging breach of the all-rounder’s contractual obligations to the PCB,” the cricket board said in a statement.

It is worth noting here that the PSL 10 is set to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the opening match.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches between April 11 and May 18.