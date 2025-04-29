How Christie Brinkley’s world fell apart after hearing about Peter Cook’s affair

The multi talented Christie Brinkley has finally broken her silence on what she calls “the most tortured relationship” of her life her marriage to architect Peter Cook.

In her newly released memoir Uptown Girl, the 71-year-old supermodel shares shocking revelations about her turbulent relationship with Peter Cook, including the moment she learned of his affair in 2006.

The bombshell came while Brinkley was delivering a graduation speech at a high school in the Hamptons, when a man approached her to reveal that Peter Cook had been having an affair with his teenage daughter.

“I was so stunned that I froze,” Christie Brinkley writes, recalling how she then looked out at the audience and locked eyes with Peter Cook, who was already shaking his head in denial.

The revelation marked the beginning of a long and bitter divorce that would go on to dominate headlines for years.

Christie Brinkley writes that the affair pushed her into a downward spiral — but she soon turned to close friends, who helped her uncover the full extent of Peter Cook’s betrayal.

Describing a night that felt like a scene from Charlie’s Angels, Brinkley recalls how she discovered a hidden trove of explicit content on the family computer. “The printer started shooting X-rated images out like fireworks,” she remembers.

The divorce led to a grueling six-year court battle, despite the couple having signed a prenuptial agreement.

Christie Brinkley says she lived in constant fear during that time, as Peter Cook’s legal team frequently threatened her with the loss of her children.

“I got a prenup so I didn’t have to go through all this — but still did. It was mind-boggling,” she writes.

Though Peter Cook adopted Brinkley’s son Jack and they had a daughter, Sailor, together, the bitterness of their split left deep scars. Reflecting on the pain, Christie Brinkley shares, “There were many times when I wondered if I would ever recover.”

Now, with the support of her three children — Alexa Ray, 39, Jack, 29, and Sailor, 26 — Christie Brinkley says she’s finally ready to tell her story.

“They said it’s your story to tell, so tell it,” she writes. And tell it she has — boldly, truthfully, and on her own terms.