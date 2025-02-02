The Toxic Avenger reboot gets official 2025 release date

Peter Dinklage takes center stage as the titular character in the upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger, set to release on August 29, 2025.

The 1980s cult classic is getting a modern twist with PeterDinklage in the role of Winston Gooze.

The Toxic Avenger (1984) is a cult-classic dark comedy film directed by Lloyd Kaufman and produced by Troma Entertainment.

The story centres on Melvin, a nerdy janitor who is accidentally transformed into a grotesque, superhuman vigilante after being thrown into toxic waste.

As the “Toxie” character, he embarks on a quest for revenge against those who wronged him while fighting crime and corruption in the city.

Known for its graphic violence, humour, and satirical take on social issues, it has gained a dedicated fanbase over the years.

This thrilling and darkly comedic movie will showcase a fresh take on the franchise, combining elements of social justice, corporate greed, and brutal humour.

The movie The Toxic Avenger will feature an ensemble cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, and Jacob Tremblay, adding star power to the already beloved story.

The Toxic Avenger tackles issues like corruption and crime, with the protagonist using his signature mop to battle against those in power, making it an unpredictable and unique experience for viewers.

Directed by Macon Blair, this version of The Toxic Avenger has already received attention for its high praise, especially after its screening at Fantastic Fest, with a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Dinklage’s performance as Toxie has caught the eye of critics, showcasing his versatility in a role that blends humor, action, and emotion.

With the release of The Toxic Avenger slated for the end of August, audiences are eager to see how Dinklage brings this iconic character to life in a new era.