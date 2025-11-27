Peter Kay's stand-up tour to raise funds for cancer charities

Comedian Peter Kay has announced that all profits from his stand-up tour next year will be donated to 12 cancer charities.

The 52-year-old Bolton-born comic is concluding his extensive Better Late Than Never tour with arena dates across Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Belfast, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, and London.

On Wednesday, in an interview with The One Show, he said: “It’s finishing next year, and I am announcing the last lot of shows, but all the profits are going to cancer charities”.

The charities are Children With Cancer UK, Teenage Cancer Trust, Kidney Cancer UK, Blood Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, DKMS UK, Ovarian Cancer Action, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Anthony Nolan, The Brain Tumour Charity and Breast Cancer UK.

Kay said: “Unfortunately, everybody knows someone who’s been affected on that list, and I just hope people support it. Come to the shows. That’s why I’m here”.

Kay became best known by the nation following his early 2000s TV creation, Phoenix Nights, and has starred in other sitcoms, including Peter Kay’s Car Share.

Deputy director of fundraising at Blood Cancer UK, Rachel Calderon, said: “Everyone in the blood cancer community, whether they’re affected by leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, is genuinely chuffed and deeply grateful he (Kay) has chosen to support Blood Cancer UK on his tour through ticket sales.

“Every pound helps us support people facing blood cancer and will help fund lifesaving research that will get us closer to beating blood cancer within a generation.”

Senior head of mass fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, Seren Evans, said: “Loads of us here at Prostate Cancer UK are huge fans of Peter Kay, so we’re really excited and grateful to be part of his final arena tour.

“By working with us, he’s raising vital funds for game-changing research, lifesaving campaigning and vital support services for men living with and after prostate cancer.”

Chief of fundraising at Anthony Nolan, Nicky Reed, commented, “We’re extremely grateful to Peter Kay, who, through choosing to support Anthony Nolan as one of the beneficiaries of his final shows, is supporting people affected by blood cancer and blood disorders.

Fundraising like this helps us to add new lifesavers to the register, provide specialist post-transplant nurses, conduct groundbreaking research, and be there to provide important information to patients and their families during the most difficult of times.

“Peter’s shows bring enormous joy to so many, and it’s wonderful that they will also bring hope and life-saving opportunities to people who really need them. Thank you, Peter.”

Tickets go on sale Sunday, November 30, at 10 am.