Petition accepted for hearing against TI’s ‘survey targeting judiciary’

GUJRANWALA: A writ petition has been accepted for hearing to seek action against the chairman of Transparency International (TI) and ban on the civil society organization following a ‘fake survey targeting judiciary’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The petition will be heard by the additional sessions judge Tajammul Shahzad on December 17. The petition was filed by Advocate Manzoor Qadir Bhinder.

In his petition, he stated that TI is damaging the reputation of Pakistan by conducting a ‘fake survey’, whereas, the organization’s latest survey targeted the judiciary. He sought action against TI chairman Yasmin Lari besides the imposition of a ban on Transparency International.

After deciding on the maintainability of the writ petition, the local court ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Gujranwala to present a report on December 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that Transparency International (TI) had unveiled the National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2021 in which the survey categorised police as the most corrupt sector and the judiciary as the second most corrupt institution.

According to the organization, the survey had been conducted from October 14 to 27 with 1,600 respondents in the four provinces.

Tendering and contracting were declared as the third-most corrupt sector and the health sector was declared as the fourth most corrupt element.

