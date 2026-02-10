Petition filed in LHC against deaths during Basant Festival

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against concerned officials over deaths during Basant celebrations in Lahore.

According to the petition, the Punjab home department has shared figures of six deaths during Basant festival. “Over 124 citizens were also injured against the government claims of safe Basant festivities”.

“Basant has become a life-threatening danger instead of a festival,” petitioner argued. “Dozens of children were injured in falling from roofs”.

It has been requested to the court in the petition to order criminal and departmental action against the concerned officials over negligence.

Petitioner also requested for constitution of a judicial commission to look into the losses during Basant celebrations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and security measures during Basant, appreciating the cooperation of citizens in maintaining order.

She emphasized that despite the festivities, restrictions on kite flying would remain in place at the end of the festival and instructed officials to strictly enforce safety protocols.

People in Lahore celebrated the vibrant colours of Basant 2026 under strict SOPs for the three-day festival celebrated officially after 25 years.

The provincial government announced three days Basant Festival from February 06 to 08 under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2025.