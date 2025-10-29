Petition in Delhi HC seeks ban on Paresh Rawal’s ‘The Taj Story’ for alleged misinformation

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to restrict the release of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film The Taj Story, alleging that it distorts historical facts and poses a potential threat to communal harmony.

The petition, filed by Advocate Shakeel Abbas claims that the film scheduled for release on October 31 is based on “fabricated facts” and could incite tension between religious communities.

The plea names the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film’s production company, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd as respondents.

According to the petition, the movie’s teaser features a scene showing the dome of the Taj Mahal being lifted to reveal an idol of Lord Shiva, which has already sparked heated debates online and raised concerns among the public.

The petitioner argues that the filmmakers are promoting speculative theories associated with late historian P. N. Oak, who controversially claimed that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple.

“The respondents are attempting to mislead the public about historical facts by spreading misinformation, while the CBFC and other authorities have failed to take appropriate action”, the plea states. It further warns that such depictions could “disturb public order” and “undermine faith in factual history”.

The PIL requests the court to direct the CBFC to review the film’s certification process and ensure that a clear disclaimer is added, clarifying that The Taj Story presents a contested narrative rather than a verified historical account.

It also calls for a precautionary measures to prevent potential unrest in Agra and other cities following the film’s release.

As of now, the Delhi High Court has not yet scheduled a hearing date for the matter.