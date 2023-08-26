Petition in LHC seeks judicial inquiry of Jaranwala incidents

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday seeking judicial inquiry of the Jaranwala violent incidents against local Christian community, ARY News reported.

Petition filed by Shehbaz Soraya Advocate said that over 500 people have been involved in vandalizing and violence against Christian citizens.

Christians facing hardships and have security concerns, petition read while seeking protection to the religious minority community.

The plea seeks constitution of a judicial inquiry committee for investigation of incidents in Jaranwala.

With the latest arrests, the total number of rounded-up suspects in the Jaranwala incident has reached to 207.

A mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches, and torched homes belonging to the Christians in Jaranwala in Faisalabad district over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police had registered terror cases against more than 600 people on August 17 for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community.”

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes, torched houses and the church buildings”.