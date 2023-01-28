Petitioner seeks court order for election in Punjab within 90 days

LAHORE: A petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought the court order for election in Punjab within 90 days of dissolution of the assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Petitioner Muneer Ahmed has made the President, Punjab Governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the case.

“It is compulsory to hold election within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under the constitution,” according to the petition. ” Two weeks have passed to dissolution of the provincial legislature but no date announced for the election in province,” petitioner said.

“The governor is not announcing the election under the political agenda,” petitioner claimed. “The governor is violating the constitution while avoiding to announce the election date,” petitioner said.

Petition sought the court to issue an order to the Governor of Punjab to announce the date of election in Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suggested dates to Punjab Governor for holding elections in the province in April.

The ECP has recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 13, sources said.

The governor will decide the date for holding elections in the province.

The ECP reached out to authorities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, proposing to them dates for the elections — days after caretaker governments were installed in the two provinces.

It suggested elections be held between April 9 and 13 in Punjab, and in KP between April 15 and 17.

The KP Assembly was dissolved on Jan 18 just four days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on Jan 14.

In separate letters to principal secretaries to the governor of the two provinces, the ECP cited Article 224 of the Constitution, referring holding of the general election of an assembly within 90 days of the legislature’s dissolution.

In its letter to Punjab, the ECP recommended to the province to fix an election between April 9 and April 13.

The electoral body said the election date must not exceed April 13.

