How much tax do Pakistanis pay on petrol and diesel?

ISLAMABAD: A document released by the Ministry of Petroleum has revealed the share of taxes and duties Pakistani consumers pay on petrol and diesel, showing that a significant portion of fuel prices consists of government levies and related charges, ARY News reported.

According to the document, taxes and duties account for 39 percent of the price of petrol per litre, while 34 percent of diesel prices comprise similar charges.

The breakdown indicates that Rs100.21 per litre on petrol and Rs94.93 per litre on diesel are collected in the form of taxes, duties, and margins.

The report states that the petroleum levy on petrol stands at Rs84.40 per litre, with an additional customs duty of Rs13.31 and a climate support levy of Rs2.50 per litre.

Similarly, diesel carries a petroleum levy of Rs76.21 per litre, alongside Rs15.68 in customs duty and Rs2.50 per litre climate support levy.

The document further shows that oil marketing companies receive a margin of Rs7.87 per litre on both petrol and diesel, while petroleum dealers collect Rs8.64 per litre. Freight charges amount to Rs8.23 per litre on petrol and Rs6.25 per litre on diesel.

In addition, taxes of 11 percent on kerosene oil and 10 percent on light diesel oil are being charged. Levies stand at Rs20.36 per litre on kerosene and Rs15.84 per litre on light diesel, while high-octane fuel carries a petroleum levy of Rs84.40 per litre.

The document highlights the overall tax burden embedded in petroleum pricing amid ongoing concerns over fuel costs faced by consumers.

Petrol prices in Pakistan

Earlier, the federal government of Pakistan announced an increase in petroleum product prices.

Petrol has been raised by 5 rupees per litre, while diesel rates have jumped by 7 rupees and 32 paisa per litre.

According to the Petroleum Division, the new prices will take effect immediately. Officials said the decision was made after reviewing domestic fuel trends, global oil rates, and overall market conditions in Pakistan.

Under the revised rates, petrol will now cost Rs258.17 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will be priced at Rs275.70 per litre.