Petrol and Diesel prices announced for 2026  in UAE

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday has announced petrol and diesel prices for the new year, for the month of January 2026.

According to updated prices, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.53 per litre, compared to Dh2.70 per litre in December 2025, while the per litre price of Special 95 petrol is set at Dh2.42, compared to Dh2.58 per litre in the last month.

The fuel price committee has also fixed E-Plus category petrol prices for the new year. E-plus will be available for Dh2.34 per litre, compared to Dh2.51 per litre in December 2025.

The committee also announced revised prices for diesel; the price per litre of diesel will be cost at Dh2.55, compared to Dh2.85 per litre in the previous month.