Petrol, diesel prices for October 2024 announced

The UAE fuel price committee has announced reductions in petrol and diesel prices for October, aligning with the global oil market downturn.

Effective October 1, the new rates are as follows:

Super 98 petrol: Dh2.66 per litre (down from Dh2.90 in September)

Special 95 petrol: Dh2.54 per litre (down from Dh2.78)

E-Plus 91 petrol: Dh2.47 per litre (down from Dh2.71)

Diesel: Dh2.60 per litre (down from Dh2.78)

The price drop was anticipated due to subdued global oil prices in September. Brent oil prices averaged $73 per barrel, compared to $78.63 in August, driven by factors such as increased supply and Saudi Arabia’s plans to boost production.

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail fuel rates monthly to align with global rates, following the deregulation of petrol prices in 2015.

The reduced fuel prices are expected to provide relief to consumers and support the UAE’s economic growth.