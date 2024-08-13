Petrol, diesel prices likely to decrease in Pakistan

KARACHI: The prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan are likely to be decreased by Rs 11 and Rs 7 per litre respectively, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources close to the development, there is a strong possibility that the prices of petroleum products may be reduced from tonight.

The price of petrol is expected to decrease by Rs 11 per liter, while the price of diesel might see a reduction of Rs 7 per liter.

This anticipated adjustment in fuel prices comes as welcome news for consumers, as it could lead to lower transportation and production costs across the country.

The final decision is expected to be announced later tonight.

Earlier to this, the government slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the next fortnight by Rs6.17 and Rs10.86, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification following an approval from Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs6.17 per liter, making the new price Rs269.43 per liter. Similarly, the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs10.86 per liter, setting the new price Rs272.77 per liter.