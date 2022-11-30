Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged, announces govt

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next 15 days, despite a global decrease in oil prices, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced to keep the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged for the next 15 days. However, he announced a reduction of Rs10 per litre at the prices of kerosene oil and Rs7 on light diesel.

Meanwhile, he also announced a 15-day extension in the filing of income tax returns.

On November 15, Dar had announced to keep the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products unchanged.

Ishaq Dar had announced to maintain the petroleum products prices for the next 15 days. Dar said that the prices of petrol, diesel, light diesel and kerosene oil will remain unchanged till November 30 as per the federal government’s decision.

The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre and Rs235.30 for Highs Speed Diesel (HSD).

