Uninterrupted fuel supply top priority, says Muhammad Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday said ensuring uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel across Pakistan is government’s top priority.

He was chairing a meeting of the Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices in the Wake of the Emerging Situation in the Region, constituted by the Prime Minister, in Islamabad.

The committee was briefed that national reserves remain at comfortable levels, with sufficient cover available for key products, and that there is no immediate cause for concern regarding the availability of petroleum products.

It reviewed multiple supply and pricing scenarios to ensure preparedness under different contingencies and to maintain stability in domestic energy supplies.

It will continue to meet on a daily basis to monitor developments, review stock positions and supply chain movements, and ensure timely execution across all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the government’s committee to monitor petrol prices on Friday submitted its recommendations on a work from home policy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with a comprehensive implementation plan covering fuel supply assurance, enforcement measures, pricing and governance mechanisms, and energy conservation steps.

The federal government is considering enforcing a work from home (WFH) policy as part of Pakistan’s national fuel-saving plan amid potential oil supply disruptions in the Middle East following the Israel-US strikes on Iran, sources said.

