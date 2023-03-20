Rs100 per litre Subsidy Plan on Petrol in The Works

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to provide Rs100 per litre subsidy on petrol to low income people as the government announces relief package for poor, ARY News reported on Monday.

The development was announced by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik a day after PM Shehbaz announced relief package for the poor under which a subsidy of Rs50 will be given to them per litre of petrol.

Giving details of the relief package, Musadik Malik said that the prime minister had ordered the ministry to increase the subsidy to Rs100 per litre. “The government has decided to make petrol expensive for the rich and cheaper for the poor,” he noted.

He pointed out that the government will charge Rs100 more for petrol from the rich so that relief could be provided to the low income people – who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800cc cars or other small cars. “The higher prices being paid by the rich will be used to provide subsidised petrol to poor,” he added.

The State Minister announced that the decision to provide petrol on subsidised rates will be implemented within six weeks.

He recalled that the prime minister and Nawaz Sharif instructed the ministry to separate the petrol price for the rich and poor. “In this regard, we presented a scheme to the premier yesterday,” he added.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said low income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs 50 per liter on fuel under petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on the relief package in Islamabad, the prime minister said the petroleum relief will be given to low income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

