Oil companies 'mixing' chemicals in fuel

ISLAMABAD: Concerns have emerged about the quality of petrol in Pakistan, with sources alleging that oil companies are mixing chemicals such as solvents and methanol into the petrol and diesel.

Sources report that both the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Hydrocarbon Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) lack an effective system for oxygenate testing.

Pakistan has over 15,000 petrol pumps and 130 oil depots, but due to the ineffective testing framework, only around 3,000 tests are conducted annually.

Requests for data from OGRA and HDIP regarding oxygenate testing have reportedly gone unanswered.

Officials warn that the absence of a robust testing system allows petrol mixed with harmful chemicals like solvents and methanol to reach consumers, posing serious health risks.

OGRA clarified that oxygenate tests are primarily carried out at import and refinery levels, with available reports showing results within prescribed limits. Random checks also test parameters such as RON (Research Octane Number), distillation, and other key quality indicators. The regulator conducts over 3,800 tests annually at oil depots and petrol stations.

HDIP, meanwhile, said it acts solely as a testing agency. “We test what comes to us and provide reports to OGRA,” said the acting CEO, stressing that the agency reports only on the samples submitted to it.

This situation has raised concerns about regulatory oversight and the potential health impact of chemical-adulterated fuel on the general public.