Petrol price: Goods transporters welcome revised rates

The President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (PGTA), Malik Shehzad Awan, has welcomed the recent reduction in petrol price in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Malik Shehzad Awan said, “I welcome the decrease in petroleum prices. We hope further reductions will follow, and the government should also consider reducing toll taxes.”

He added that transporters have been on a peaceful strike for the past nine days, urging the government to address their demands. “We are law-abiding citizens and responsible businessmen. Our peaceful strike will continue until our demands are met,” he stated.

Malik Shehzad added that the government should listen to the transporters and resolve their issues promptly.

New petrol prices

The government of Pakistan on Monday issued a notification announcing changes in petrol prices and other petroleum products.

According to the notification, the government announced new petroleum prices, keeping petrol unchanged at Rs263.45 per litre while reducing high-speed diesel by Rs14 to Rs265.65 per litre.

Earlier, a substantial decrease in petroleum prices, potentially up to Rs11.85 per litre, was expected to take effect from December 16, according to sources who cited initial workings for petroleum goods.

The largest decline was expected in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). Sources suggested a cut of Rs11.85 per litre, which would have brought the new diesel price down to approximately Rs270.80 per litre.