Petrol Price in Pakistan- Effective Feb. 1, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to keep petrol prices unchanged as it announced the fortnightly petroleum rates for February, ARY News reported.

However, the government has increased diesel prices by Rs 11.30 per litre. Following this hike, the price of diesel has climbed to Rs 268.38.

Meanwhile, petrol prices for the month of February will remain at Rs 253.17.

In previous fortnight, the federal government of Pakistan had decided to keep petrol prices and diesel rates unchanged for the next fortnight from Jan 16 to Jan 31.

According to an official notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the petrol prices announced 15 days earlier will continue to remain in force, while diesel rates will also remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Under the unchanged rates, petrol prices will continue at Rs253.17 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain priced at Rs257.08 per litre.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing petrol rates, domestic fuel trends, and overall market conditions in Pakistan over the past two weeks.

The Petroleum Division stated that movements in petrol prices, supply factors, and demand conditions were carefully assessed before deciding to maintain existing fuel rates.

Authorities confirmed that the current petrol prices and diesel rates will take effect from January 16 and will remain in force for the next 15 days, adding that any future revisions will be made after the next scheduled review.

Officials reiterated that petrol rates in Pakistan are reviewed on a fortnightly basis to balance consumer relief and fiscal requirements.

Earlier Forecasts of Drop in Petrol Prices

Earlier, petrol prices and other fuel rates in Pakistan were expected to decrease from January 16.

According to the report, petrol rates were expected to be reduced by up to Rs4.59 per litre, while high-speed diesel was predicted to become cheaper by up to Rs2.70 per litre.

Sources further indicated that kerosene oil could have seen a reduction of Rs1.82 per litre, whereas light diesel oil was projected to be lowered by up to Rs2.08 per litre.

Officials said that the initial work for a downward revision in petroleum product prices had been completed.

Pakistan ‘Submits’ 5-Year Petroleum Levy Collection Plan To IMF

On December 18, 2025, Pakistan submitted its projections for petroleum development levy collections over the next five years to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the submitted documents, the climate support levy will also increase by Rs2.5 per liter starting July 1, 2026.

The IMF report includes year-on-year estimates of petroleum levy collections.

For the current fiscal year, collections are projected at Rs1,468 billion, while for the next fiscal year, the estimate stands at Rs 1,638 billion. Projections for the fiscal year 2027-28 are Rs1,787 billion, 2028-29 at Rs1,989 billion, and 2029-30 at Rs2,212 billion.

Historical data included in the report shows that petroleum levy collections stood at Rs1,220 billion in the previous fiscal year, Rs1,019 billion in 2023-24, and Rs580 billion in 2022-23.

The documents further note that the current levy on petrol is Rs 79.62 per liter, while high-speed diesel carries a levy of Rs 75.41 per liter. The climate support levy of Rs2.5 per liter is applied separately to both petrol and diesel.