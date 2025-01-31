web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 1, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Petrol price increased for next fortnight

Aleem Malik
By Aleem Malik
|

TOP NEWS

Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, hiking the prices by Rs 7 per litre, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs 1 per litre. The new price of petrol has been set at s. 257.13 per litre

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs7 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel is now Rs 267.95 per litre.

It is to be noted here that petroleum product prices are increased for the third consecutive fortnight as the same were hiked on January 1 and 16 too.

On January 1, the price of petrol was raised by 56 paisas to Rs252.66 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs2.96 to Rs258.34 per litre.

Read More: Petrol prices jacked up in Pakistan

Similarly on January 16, the petrol price was raised by Rs 3.47 to Rs. 256.13 per litre whereas the High-speed diesel prices jacked up by Rs. 2.61 to 260.95 per liter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.