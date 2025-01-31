Petrol price increased for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, hiking the prices by Rs 7 per litre, ARY News reported.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs 1 per litre. The new price of petrol has been set at s. 257.13 per litre

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs7 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel is now Rs 267.95 per litre.

It is to be noted here that petroleum product prices are increased for the third consecutive fortnight as the same were hiked on January 1 and 16 too.

On January 1, the price of petrol was raised by 56 paisas to Rs252.66 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs2.96 to Rs258.34 per litre.

Read More: Petrol prices jacked up in Pakistan

Similarly on January 16, the petrol price was raised by Rs 3.47 to Rs. 256.13 per litre whereas the High-speed diesel prices jacked up by Rs. 2.61 to 260.95 per liter.