Petrol price in Pakistan for August 19, 2026

ISLAMABAD, August 18: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the petrol price and diesel rate for one day, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The government has increased the petrol price by Rs3.34 per litre, the Petroleum Division said.

According to the Petroleum Division, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs334.54 per litre.

The price of diesel has also been increased by Rs5.27 per litre, taking its new price to Rs395.69 per litre.

The Petroleum Division issued the notification after approval from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Pakistan has approved an increase in the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel by Rs.1.34 per litre, in a move aimed at addressing demands from fuel station operators.

The dealers’ margin has been raised from Rs.8.64 to Rs.9.98 per litre, with the decision taking effect immediately, according to the government.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has been briefed on the decision and he backed the increase.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and was held virtually at the Ministry of Finance.

Following the government’s assurance, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association postponed a nationwide strike planned for 15 August 2026. The association said petrol stations across the country would remain open on Saturday.