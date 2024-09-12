Petrol price to see massive decrease from September 16

For the fourth consecutive fortnight, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are likely to go down from Sept 15 amid declining inflation rate and global oil prices, according to reports.

Sources said that the petrol and high-speed diesel prices are likely to be reduced by Rs12 per litre each while the rate of kerosene oil would be slashed by Rs8 per litre.

The final decision regarding slash in petrol price would be made after observing fluctuation in international market during September 12 to 14.

The new rates will come into effect from September 16.

Previously, the government slightly reduced the petroleum prices. The petrol price was reduced by Rs 1.86 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 259.10, while the High-speed diesel saw a reduction of Rs 3.32 per litre, now costing Rs 262.75.

