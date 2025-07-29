web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to drop

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to reduce petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight following the decrease in the global market, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Petrol is likely to drop by Rs 9.07 per litre whilw high-speed diesel could decrease by Rs 3.73 per litre, the sources privy to the development said.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel may see an increase. Kerosene oil price is expected to be increased by Rs 3.55 per litre, and light diesel by Rs 2.33 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit its summary to the Petroleum Division by July 31.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will grant final approval for the adjustments in petroleum product prices. The federal government revises fuel prices every 15 days, with an increase implemented last month.

Petroleum Prices in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 16-July-2025

Fuel Type Old Price New Price Difference
Petrol (Super) PKR 266.79 PKR 272.15  5.36
High Speed Diesel PKR 272.98 PKR 284.35  11.37
Light Speed Diesel PKR 155.81 PKR 155.81  0.0
Kerosene Oil PKR 171.65 PKR 171.65  0.0
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.