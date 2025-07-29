Petrol price in Pakistan likely to drop

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to reduce petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight following the decrease in the global market, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Petrol is likely to drop by Rs 9.07 per litre whilw high-speed diesel could decrease by Rs 3.73 per litre, the sources privy to the development said.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel may see an increase. Kerosene oil price is expected to be increased by Rs 3.55 per litre, and light diesel by Rs 2.33 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit its summary to the Petroleum Division by July 31.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will grant final approval for the adjustments in petroleum product prices. The federal government revises fuel prices every 15 days, with an increase implemented last month.

Petroleum Prices in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 16-July-2025