Govt announces reduction in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The government has announced a slight reduction in the prices of petroleum products, effective from September 1, 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 1.86 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 259.10, while the High-speed diesel will see a reduction of Rs 3.32 per litre, now costing Rs 262.75.

Following the recent change, the Kerosene oil will be priced at Rs 169.62 per litre after a decrease of Rs 2.15, while light diesel oil will drop by Rs 2.97 per litre, with the new price set at Rs 154.05.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government was considering a reduction in petrol price, which will be a third consecutive decrease in petroleum products rates since July 31.

According to sources, the proposal suggests a decrease in the price of petrol by Rs 2.97 per liter, high-speed diesel by Rs 2.31 per liter, kerosene oil by Rs 1.39 per liter, and light-speed diesel by Rs 1.96 per liter.

Sources said that the drop in international oil prices has resulted in the proposed reduction, with American crude oil falling by 3.60% to $74.69 per barrel over the past two weeks and London Brent oil decreased by 2.34% to $74.69 per barrel.