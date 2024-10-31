Petrol price increased for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced petroleum products prices for next fortnight, hiking petrol and high-speed diesel’s prices, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.35 to Rs 248.38 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs 255.14 per litre after an increase of Rs 3.85.

Meanwhile, the prices of light diesel and Kerosene oil have been decreased. According to the notification, Kerosene oil will now be available at Rs 148.5 per litre after a drop of Rs 4.92.

The price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs 2.61 to Rs. 147.51 per litre.

Earlier on October 28, the petrol prices in Pakistan were likely to go down further from November 1 amid decline in global oil prices.

The fuel prices in the global market had decreased by $1.5 and $2.5 per barrel respectively.

Keeping in view the current exchange rate and current tax rates, the government was expected to provide relief to masses by reducing the prices of petrol and HSD by Rs3 and Rs2.30 per liter, respectively.