Petrol price likely to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to rise by Rs2.40 per litre from December 15, 2025, for the upcoming fortnight.

The government will announce the revised fuel prices on December 15, based on international oil market trends and preliminary estimates for various petroleum products.

According to official sources, the government is considering increasing the profit margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petroleum dealers in line with inflation, which would result in higher prices of petrol and diesel.

The Petroleum Division has prepared a summary proposing higher margins, which will be reviewed by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday).

Negotiations between the Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, OMC owners, and the dealers’ association were held on December 3. During these talks, the Petroleum Division assured stakeholders of a revision in margins and profit rates.

The summary proposes increasing the profit margin from Rs1.10 to Rs1.28 per litre.

Currently, OMCs earn Rs7.87 per litre on petrol and diesel, while dealers receive a commission of Rs8.64 per litre. As a result, consumers are already paying Rs16.51 per litre in combined OMC and dealer margins.

Any further increase will be subject to ECC approval, followed by ratification by the federal cabinet.

Earlier on December 1, 2025, the government had reduced petroleum prices, providing relief to consumers amid rising fuel costs. Petrol prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter, bringing the new petrol price to Rs263.45 per liter.

High-speed diesel was cut by Rs4.79 per liter. The revised price of high-speed diesel now stands at Rs279.65 per liter.