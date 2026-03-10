Petrol price: OGRA clarifies reports of further hike

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday rejected social media reports claiming a further increase in petrol and diesel prices.

OGRA’s spokesperson clarified that no summary recommending a petrol increase of Rs73.40 or a diesel hike of Rs84.95 had been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The spokesperson called the claims “completely baseless” and urged the public not to trust unverified information online.

Earlier, the Government of Pakistan announced a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices, citing rising global oil costs linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

At a press conference in Islamabad, federal ministers confirmed that petrol prices had risen by Rs55 per litre. Under the new rates, petrol now costs Rs321.17 per litre, while diesel has increased from Rs275.70 to Rs335.86 per litre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar explained that the decision was made following a surge in international oil prices after an attack on Iran. He added that the conflict had intensified over the past 48 hours, with Turkey and Azerbaijan also involved, driving petroleum prices higher globally.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, who attended the briefing, described the hike as a difficult but necessary decision. He said the government is working to ensure Pakistan’s energy needs are met during this challenging period.