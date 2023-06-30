Petrol price to remain unchanged, diesel hiked by Rs7.5

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the prices of petrol will remain unchanged while the diesel price hiked by Rs7.5 per liter, ARY News reported.

The federal government decided to maintain the petrol price at Rs262 per liter, while the diesel price has been hiked by Rs7.5 for 15 days and the new price will be Rs260.50 per liter.

Earlier today it was reported that the government of Pakistan is likely to impose an additional burden on citizens by raising petroleum levies to fulfill International Monetary Fund (IMF) terms.

According to the sources, the federal government is expected to increase the petroleum levy after which the initial electricity tariff will likely raise Rs 3 to Rs 5 per unit, adding that the gas will also become more expensive for the citizens of Pakistan.

Read more: PAK-IMF agreement: Govt expected to raise petroleum levy

The government sources maintained that the federal cabinet will decide on the increase in electricity tariff. Simultaneously, government sources have also hinted at an anticipated decision to further increase gas prices shortly.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has signed a $3 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a ceremony held in Lahore.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that a “Stand-By Arrangement” between the global money lender with Pakistan has been reached successfully. The staff-level agreement has been concluded between Pakistan and the IMF, valuing $3 billion for 9 months.